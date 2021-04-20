15-year-old girl reportedly killed in officer-involved shooting in Ohio

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police said one person was killed in an officer-involved shooting on the east side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

One person was initially taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in critical condition, according to Columbus Police, and was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther identified the victim as a young woman in a tweet Tuesday evening.

— as they do with all CPD-involved shootings. We will share information that we can as soon as it becomes available. I’m asking for residents to remain calm and allow BCI to gather the facts. — Mayor Andrew Ginther (@MayorGinther) April 20, 2021

Columbus Police said the victim is not a police officer.

There is a growing group of protesters showing up here unhappy with what they have heard about what happened here this afternoon. @ColumbusPolice have not released details yet. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/M0635RVoBb — Eric Halperin (@EricHalperinTV) April 20, 2021

Police said the initial call for a stabbing was received at approximately 4:30 p.m., with the shots fired call coming in at 4:45 p.m.

Columbus Police confirmed that it has requested the state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) respond to the scene. BCI is often tasked with investigating shootings involving police officers.

A group of protesters has arrived at the crime scene based on what they’ve heard about the shooting. However, police have yet to release any details on the victim or what lead to the shooting.

According to WSYX, the girl was identified as 15-year-old Makiyah Bryant by family members.