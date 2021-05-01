16-year-old arrested in Janesville after accidentally shooting friend

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Janesville police were called to Mercy Hospital for a report of a 16-year-old male being treated for a gunshot wound.

After investigating, officials determined that the 16-year-old male victim and two friends (19 and 16 years) were visiting a home in the 200 block of Linn Street where no one was home. The 16-year-old friend was holding a handgun when it went off.

Investigators say the bullet passed in and out of the victim’s hip area, through a TV and window and out of the home.

Police found the scene of the incident but could not recover the weapon. The 16-year-old suspect is being held at the Rock County Youth Services Center and is facing charges of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18.

The 16-year-old gunshot victim was treated and released from the hospital.

