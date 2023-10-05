CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old girl was brutally stabbed to death after she and her friends got into an argument with another group of people, police said.

The killing happened in the first block of Van Buren Street on Tuesday around 11:28 p.m., beneath the L tracks.

Police said a female suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the teen twice in the chest before running off.

She was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The coroner identified the girl as Heaven Taylor.

According to WLS, neighbors say large groups of people have been hanging out in the area and getting into fights over the last several months, leading them to fear for their safety.