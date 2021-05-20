16-year-old Chicago teen charged in Rockford murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Antwaine Storey, 16, of Chicago, has been charged with first degree murder for the shooting death of a 29-year-old man on Broadway in December.

According to police, the victim was shot to death in the 1000 block of Broadway around 1:05 p.m. on Sunday, December 20th.

Storey was identified as the suspect. He was arrested on May 14th in Chicago, and was transferred to the custody of the Rockford Police Department.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney says the case will be transferred to adult court.