16-year-old killed in Freeport shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 16-year-old was killed in a shooting Thursday night, and Freeport Police are currently searching for two “persons of interest” in the crime.

According to police, officers responded to the 400 block of S. Beaver Avenue around 9:35 p.m. and found the victim, who was transported to Freeport Memorial Hospital but died shortly after arrival.

The victim’s identity has not yet been made public.

Police say two people, an adult male and a juvenile male, are “persons of interest.”

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Freeport Police at 815-235-8222 or Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 866-TIPSNOW.