160 Rockford high school seniors receive full college scholarships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Rockford high school senior are receiving free scholarships to help them in their next step in education.

Rockford Promise, a not-for-profit organization, awarded 160 full-ride scholarships this year, which can be used at Rock Valley College, Rockford University, or Northern Illinois University.

East High School had the largest class of recipients, with 60 students receiving scholarships.

“This is an rewarding feeling,” said Rockford Promise executive director Dr. Tasha Davis. “This is a hopeful feeling that our education system is heading in the right direction and, also, that our partnerships with our institutions are headed in the right direction. We’re communicating with each other to help the needs of our young people.”

Rockford Promise started in 2007 when it awarded 5 partial scholarships. To qualify, students must have a 3.0 grade point average.