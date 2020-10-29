16th District candidates weigh in on hot-button issues for Stateline voters

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The race for the 16th District seat is between Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger and Democratic challenger Dani Brzozowski.

For nearly a decade, Rep. Kinzinger has been serving in the US House of Representatives. Prior to being elected, Kinzinger served in the Air Force in both Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom.

His opponent Dani Brzozowski comes from a military family, owned a community center in La Salle and worked years in non-profits focused on increasing literacy.

Both agree that healthcare during this pandemic is one of the biggest issues facing the district as cases go up and job numbers going down. But they differ on the dollar amount that needs to come out of DC to support small businesses and those without work.

“I think we need to beef up the payroll protection program. We need to make sure people can’t just file frivolous lawsuits for employers. We also need to remember that every dollar we’re spending we’re never going to have to pay back because our kids and grandkids will. We have a 30 trillion-dollar debt probably by the time this is over. This is a serious issue. It’s going to crowd out other spending in the future. We need to even in the midst of this be very cautious on where we are spending that money, we are seeing people in a chronically difficult position,” said Kinzinger.

“We need to be providing resources for people. We need hazard pay for essential workers. We need more funding for small businesses. and that needs to be strictly regulated so that funding is actually going to the small business that make up the downtown like in La Salle and Morris and downtown Rockford. You know so much of that initial batch of PPE funding went to big corporations to line to pocketbooks of the big corporations and that’s wrong that’s corruption. We have to be able to make sure that doesn’t happen when we are finding providing resources to small businesses,” argued Brzozowski.

With police reform taking center stage over the summer, both candidates say rioting and looting should be condemned, but disagree on the root of the issue.

“I think it’s essential to not only not defund the police… and to make sure we are funding them even more to hire the best people. It’s not about more and more equipment. It’s about making sure we are hiring and paying the best people so we can come in and mitigate disputes.”

“I think it’s essential to not only not defund the police… and to make sure we are funding them even more to hire the best people. It’s not about more and more equipment. It’s about making sure we are hiring and paying the best people so we can come in and mitigate disputes,” argued Kinzinger.

“I can support Black Lives Matter unequivocally and condemn rioting and looting at the same time, that we live in a world where it’s somehow difficult to say both of those things is a testament to the power, unfortunately, of the divisive rhetoric that’s come to characterize our politics and our discourse in this country it’s really disappointing,” said Brzozowski.

MORE HEADLINES: