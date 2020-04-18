17-year-old arrested on weapons charges after shots fired at Rockford gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) –Rockford Police responded to the Fas Fuel on S. Bell School Road on Thursday for a report of a suspect shooting at a vehicle in the parking lot. After officers viewed surveillance footage, police say they were able to locate the suspect inside a room at the nearby Red Roof Inn.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney Office authorized the charges.

A 17-year-old Juvenile male is charged with aggravated discharged of a firearm, no valid FOID card, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a person under 21.

The suspect is currently being held in the Winnebago County Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile’s name and photo will not be released due to his age.

