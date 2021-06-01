Two teens arrested after woman shot in the neck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An 18-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting in which a woman was shot in the neck.

On Saturday, May 29th, officers were called to the 2200 block of Fremont Street around 1:40 p.m. and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her neck.

The victim told police she was walking back to her car after visiting with family when she was hit by a bullet, police said. She also told authorities that a teenaged male was walking behind her vehicle before she was shot.

The woman is said to be in stable condition at a local hospital.

Witnesses told police that a dark colored SUV and other vehicles were circling the area prior to the incident, and that a black male in a red sweatshirt was firing from the rear passenger window.

The vehicle was later found unoccupied in the 1400 block of Auburn Street, and was reportedly stolen from Boone County.

One of the vehicles involved was later spotted on Sunday, May 30th, around 2 p.m. on E. Street Street, occupied by four people.

Officers located the vehicle some time later, unoccupied, at CherryVale Mall. Police watched as the occupants returned to the car, and took the group, which included three teens and one adult, into custody.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Streamwood. Police say a loaded gun was found in the car.

Two of the juveniles were released to their parents, and one 16-year-old was taken into custody, along with 18-year-old Coreyeon Young.

Young was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle. He was last arrested on weapons charges and resisting arrest in March of this year.

The 16-year-old was charged with Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.