ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police announced charges on Saturday against Bartholomew Power, 18, after gunshots were fired in a Rockford neighborhood.
On Friday evening around 6:00 p.m., Rockford Police Department officers responded to the area of 17th Street and 18th Avenue for a report of shots fired
When officers got to the scene, they found shell casings and learned that the shots were being fired from a red vehicle.
A vehicle with a matching description was identified and later stopped by officers. Police say they recovered a handgun inside the vehicle.
Bartholomew Powell was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Reckless Discharge
Powell is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Lowe’s to give employees $2 raise, changes hours and limiting number of customers in stores
- 18 year-old charged after shots fired in Rockford
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Wisconsin restaurant takes prices off menu letting customers pay for what they can during coronavirus crisis
- 39-year-old Florida deputy dies from coronavirus, sheriff urges public to heed distancing orders
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!