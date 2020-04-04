18 year-old charged after shots fired in Rockford

via Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Rockford Police announced charges on Saturday against Bartholomew Power, 18, after gunshots were fired in a Rockford neighborhood.

On Friday evening around 6:00 p.m., Rockford Police Department officers responded to the area of 17th Street and 18th Avenue for a report of shots fired

When officers got to the scene, they found shell casings and learned that the shots were being fired from a red vehicle.

A vehicle with a matching description was identified and later stopped by officers. Police say they recovered a handgun inside the vehicle.

Bartholomew Powell was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon/Reckless Discharge

Powell is currently lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.

