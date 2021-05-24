18-year-old Rockford man arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 18-year-old Datrevion Douglas was arrested on weapons charges Sunday after police found a gun during a traffic stop.

According to Rockford Police, officers attempted to stop Douglas’ vehicle in the area of Bluefield and Ashland Avenue around 12:10 a.m.

Douglas allegedly got out and ran, police said. He was chased down and taken into custody. During the investigation, police say they recovered a handgun.

Douglas faces charges of Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Resisting a Police Officer, and traffic violations.

He is being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

