19-year-old killed in Freeport gang-related drive-by shooting identified

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Freeport Police have identified 19-year-old Marcus Price as the victim of a gang-related drive-by shooting that occurred on Saturday.

Another victim, a 23-year-old man, is reportedly in care at a local hospital.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, Freeport Police officers were called to the intersection of Frank Street and State Avenue in Freeport for a shooting.

Officials found a Price at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds and the 23-year-old had been taken to the hospital before officers arrived, according to authorities.

Police say the Price was rushed to FHN Memorial Hospital but was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Freeport Police released a picture of a newer model silver Chrysler 300 with black rims they say is connected to the incident. Police say three or more people were inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was later located in Rockford later Saturday evening and a person of interest was located and interviewed, was later released without charges, police said.

The suspects at large are considered armed and dangerous.