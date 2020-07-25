19 year-old killed in Rockford triple shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Three people are shot overnight, one of the victims died.

This happened in the 900 block of S. 3rd St around 2:45am Saturday. Investigators said someone in a dark colored SUV opened fire on a large group of people gathered there.

Three people were hit. A 19 year-old male was taken to the hospital, but died from his injuries. A 17 year-old and 18 year-old were also struck by gunfire. They took themselves to the hospital. They’ve already been released from care.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.