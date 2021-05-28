2 adults, 2 children seriously injured in head on crash in Winnebago County

OWEN TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WTVO) — A 2-year-old child was among those seriously injured in head on collision on N. Main and Gleasman Road in rural Winnebago County Friday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions on N. Main, police said.

The 2-year-old was flown to a hospital in Madison. Two adults and another child also suffered serious injuries in the crash, according to authorities.

Police said that they believe one vehicle swerved into the path of the other, causing the collision.