2 arrested after thousands protest in Chicago after video of Adam Toledo shooting released

CHICAGO, IL – APRIL 16: Protesters march through Logan Square neighborhood during a rally on April 16, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The rally was held to protest the killing of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago Police officer on March 29th. The video of the fatal shooting was released on Thursday to the general public by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability more than two weeks after the incident took place. (Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN) — Two people were arrested after thousands gathered in Logan Square Friday night in response to the release of the video showing the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.

The men both face misdeamonr charges — one for spitting on an officer and another for reckless conduct after a clash with police.

Protesters gathered west of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s home near Kimball and Wrightwood avenues. Chicago police officers had the area around her home blocked off. Some demonstrators clashed with cops near Logan Square Park, but the event remained mostly peaceful.

Video footage of the shooting, released Thursday by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, shows a CPD officer, later identified as Eric Stillman, shooting Adam once in the chest around 2:30 a.m. on March 29 in the alley of the 2300 block of South Spaulding Avenue in Little Village.

Adam was shot after he and 21-year-old Ruben Roman, allegedly ran away from police who were responding to the area for a report of gunfire.

After the release of the video, small protests were held in some parts of the city.

Toledo’s immediate family has yet to speak publicly, but an aunt of Toledo, Teres Chavarria, urged families Friday to hold their children close at the exact spot Adam was killed.

The Adam Toledo family, through their attorney, released the following statement urging for continued peaceful protests.