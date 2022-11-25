PALATINE — Two boys, 4 and 6, that were rescued Wednesday afternoon from a pond in a residential area in Palatine have been pronounced dead, according to police.

Skycam 9 was above and saw one of the boys pulled out of the water around 3:45 p.m. in the 800 block of West Panorama Drive. Police said they were originally called to the scene around 3:30 p.m.

In a press release, police said the 4-year-old boy was transferred to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge and was pronounced dead at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday night.

According to police, the 6-year-old boy was transferred to the Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn and was pronounced dead at 3:54 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police said they were called to the pond on the report of a group of juveniles who fell into the pond.

Kellon King told WGN who said the children are siblings, approximately 3 and 7 years old. He said he was inside his apartment when they wandered onto the ice and he heard the commotion outside.

A witness tried to walk out and save them and his brother-in-law fell through the ice up to his neck, but someone was able to pull him out.

Palatine police are still investigating the incident.