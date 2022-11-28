GENOA, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people are dead and six more injured in a crash involving three cars early Monday morning near Genoa.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at 7:57 a.m. on IL Route 23, north of Ellen Drive.

Eight people in total were injured, and two were pronounced dead.

One person was released at the scene, while others were taken to Northwestern Kishwaukee Hospital.

Route 23 was closed for nearly four hours while first responders addressed the scene.

Names of the deceased have not been released, and police said the investigation is still ongoing.