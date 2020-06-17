2 hospitalized in head-on Loves Park crash

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Two people were hospitalized Wednesday morning, and 3 others taken for observation, after a head on collision on N. Alpine Road.

The accident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the 7300 block.

An older man was extracted from a Pontiac Vibe and was taken to the hospital, and is said to be in serious condition.

Four people were in the 2nd car, a Nissan Armada. One of the occupants is said to be in serious condition at a local hospital. The three other occupants were taken to the hospital for observation, according to Loves Park Police Department’s Greg Kunce.

Officials say northbound traffic on N. Alpine Road will be closed for several hours.

An investigation is ongoing.

