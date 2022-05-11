CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — It has been a violent start to the week in the City of Chicago.

Twenty-one people have been shot since Monday afternoon. Two of those victims have died. The latest shooting left six people hurt in Jackson Park.

Police said that a rapper from Indiana was shooting a music video in the area, and shots were fired with another group of people after an argument broke out at some point.

Another shooting in the back of the Yards neighborhood left two people shot. Investigators said that someone shot at the man and woman while they were outside a home.

“No excuse for it. It’s unacceptable, as Chico said, and we marshaling all of our resources to try and identify these offenders,” said Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown. “We need public help from those who might have been there, seen something that they need to share with us. Please, whether it’s a car license plate, partial plate, or an offender description.”

No arrests have been made in either shooting.