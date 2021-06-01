2 killed, 6 injured in Rock County crash

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Two people were killed and another six injured in a two car crash in Rock County on Monday.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of US Highway 14 and North Tuttle Road in Porter Township.

According to police, a Chevy Traiblazer was traveling north on Tuttle and failed to yield at a stop sign, hitting a Chevy Silverado that was crossing the road.

The Silverado spun and hit and snapped a power pole, police said.

A man was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene.

A man and a woman were ejected from the Trailblazer, and the man later died at a local hospital.

Four other passengers in the Silverado, the woman thrown from the Trailblazer, and another passenger in the Trailblazer were all taken to the hospital.