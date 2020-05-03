2 Milwaukee teens pronounced dead, ME investigating accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WITI) — The medical examiner was called to a home near N. 35th Street and W. State Street in Milwaukee around 5 p.m. Saturday, May 2.

Upon arrival, a 16-year-old male and 18-year-old male were both pronounced dead, according to the ME.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office says they are investigating this as a probable accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, May 4.

Officials are not releasing any more information at this time.

