2 new COVID-19 deaths in Winnebago County, 61 additional confirmed cases

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department says two more people have died of coronavirus, and there are 61 new cases on Sunday.

There are a total of 562 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, and 21 deaths so far. A total of 6,320 tests have been distributed throughout the county, 3,140 of which are still pending. 2,618 tests have come back negative.

The WCHD also says 101 people have recovered from the disease.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

