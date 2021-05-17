2 teens accused of carjacking Rockford Lyft driver

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say two teens were arrested after they allegedly carjacked a Lyft driver on Friday.

According to police, the driver attempted a pick up in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane when two 17-year-old males entered the vehicle and brandished a weapon. After stealing the victim’s property, they ordered him out of the vehicle, police said.

As the vehicle was driving away, police said they were seen picking up two adult males walking in the road nearby.

The vehicle was later spotted by officers around 11:50 p.m. in the area of Halsted and Sablewood Roads. It was unoccupied, but a Rockford Police K9 was able to track down the two teens, who were arrested and charged with Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Aggravated Robbery, and Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle.