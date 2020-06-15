2 teens in Ohio killed in deadly hammock accident

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after two teenage girls died in an apparent hammock accident in Ohio.
Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg said that around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police and fire units responded to a call about a girl trapped underneath some bricks.
When officers arrived, they discovered there were two girls, ages 13 and 14, in a hammock tied to a tree and brick pillar. Police said it appears the pillar collapsed and fell on the girls.
Once the pillar was removed, the girls were transported by a rescue squad to an area hospital, where they died several hours later, the police said.
