2-year-old boy rescued from Rock River has died

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Police say the 2-year-old boy who was rescued from the Rock River on Monday has died.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called Northway Park Road around 11:40 a.m. for a report of a boy that had fallen into the water.

Police say it took deputies several minutes to locate the boy.

According to officials, the boy was transported to UW Madison on March 23rd and died today.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department says the incident is still under investigation.