KINGSVILLE, Texas (WTVO) — A hungry 2-year-old toddler in Texas got a hold of his mom’s unlocked phone and ordered 31 cheeseburgers from McDonald’s.

According to ABC 7, the boy, named Barrett, sometimes took his mom’s phone while she was working. “And he usually likes to take pictures of himself and so he was doing that. I thought I locked the phone. But apparently, I didn’t” Kelsey Golden said.

Golden said she received a notification from DoorDash, apologizing for her delivery taking a while. She thought it was a mistake, she said.

“Then I heard a door knock and I came out and it turns out they were at our house and (the delivery driver) was like, ‘You order 31 burgers?’ It’s like, ‘oh wow, no, I didn’t order these.’ But I did. My son did,” Golden said.

Mom said the order came to $91.70. Barrett, it turns out, also left the driver a $16 tip.

In the end, Golden said Barrett only ended up eating half of one burger.

She told ABC 7 she will never leave her phone unlocked again.