2020 housing numbers best on record in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s latest housing numbers are in and despite a global pandemic, real estate agents say 2020 was our region’s best year on record.

Over the last 12 months, the average price of a home rose over $12,000. That led to the highest average price ever–nearly $152,000.

Rockford Area Realtors CEO Conor Brown says a strong housing market often leads to a strong economy.

“As people look to buy durable goods, making investments into their current home, maybe they’re making a change in terms of you know the new house that they just purchased, you know that cycles through the economy,” said Brown.

Brown added that a housing inventory is at an all-time low. It dropped more than 33% from 2019.