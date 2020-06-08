21-year-old dies after motorcycle accident in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police were called to a traffic accident near 8th Street and Brooke Road on Friday around 2:40 p.m.
Investigators say that a westbound motorcycle collided with a truck traveling eastbound, turning north on 8th.
The 21-year old motorcycle operator was rushed to a local hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.
The identity of the motorist has not been released.
