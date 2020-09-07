21-year-old shot on Rockford’s far West Side

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 21-year-old man was hospitalized Sunday night after being shot at a West State Street business.

The Winnebago County Sheriff says deputies responded to the scene at approximately 10 p.m. in the parking lot of Mosy’s Grocery and Liquor and Mosy’s Laundromat, in the 4200 block of W. State.

Police say they believe the victim’s wound is non-life threatening.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 815-319-6400 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

