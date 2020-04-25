22 new COVID-19 cases reported in Winnebago County, 2 new patients recover on Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Health Department is reporting that two 22 new cases have been confirmed within the county on Saturday. No new deaths were reported.

In addition, 2 people who were diagnosed have recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 3005 COVID-19 tests have been distributed throughout the county, of which 1,737 have come back negative. There are still 975 tests with pending results.

In total, Winnebago County has 293 cases, 14 deaths, and 17 recoveries.

