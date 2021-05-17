22-year-old Freeport man wounded in gang-related shooting, police say

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 22-year-old man was shot Sunday night in what Freeport Police are calling a “gang-related” shooting.

Officers were called to the area of S. Chicago and Iroquois Street around 9:18 p.m. for a reported shooting. While they were investigating the scene, the victim arrived at Freeport Memorial Hospital, having been transported there by another person.

The victim’s injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

Police are asking that anyone with information about the crime call Stateline Area Crime Stoppers at 1-866-TIPS-NOW.