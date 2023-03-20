MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WTVO) —Attorney generals from 23 states, including Wisconsin and Illinois, have issued a joint letter to Kia and Hyundai over rampant thefts of vulnerable car models.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul held a press conference Monday morning to announce the action, which was addressed to legal representatives from both companies.

“Kia and Hyundai need to step up to address the scourge of theft of vehicles they manufactured without anti-theft immobilizers,” said Attorney General Kaul. “These companies must act swiftly to reduce further harm from the high rates of theft of Kias and Hyundais.”

Nationwide, teen “Kia Boyz” thieves have been stealing cars and taking them to perform dangerous stunts, light them on fire, or commit other crimes and boast about it on social media.

Police have said certain 2011-2021 Kia models and 2015-2021 Hyundai models have a security flaw that kids are able to exploit using a USB cable.

In 2021, there were 6,970 Kia and Hyundai vehicles reported stolen in Milwaukee, up from a total of 895 in 2020, a nearly 800% increase. While car thefts slightly declined in Milwaukee in 2022, there were still six Kia and Hyundai cars being stolen every day as of the end of September 2022.

The letter reads, “We write regarding the ongoing crisis of thefts of Hyundai and Kia model automobiles not equipped with anti-theft immobilizers. The recent announcement1 of a customer service campaign – not a recall – which combines warning stickers, longer alarms and a software upgrade, is positive news but less than is called for under the circumstances. Our concerns with the adequacy of the newly-announced measures are informed by your companies’ slow response and lack of acceptance of responsibility for the crisis over the past few years.”

Kaul was joined by attorney generals from Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Vermont, Washington, and the Utah Division of Consumer Protection in signing the letter.

Kaul said Kia and Hyundai did not include anti-theft engine immobilizers on several models sold in the United States, making them vulnerable to theft.

The companies are offering software updates to deter thieves.

Kia customers with questions should contact the Consumer Assistance Center directly at 1-800-333-4542 (4Kia).

Hyundai customers with questions should contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.