27-year-old Beloit woman arrested after deadly crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred in area of Fourth and Maple Sunday night.

27-year-old Alexa Simpson from Beloit is charged with Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Police said a man was changing a flat tire between his vehicle and an assisting vehicle on Maple. That’s when another driver struck the assisting vehicle, pinning the man between the two vehicles.

Authorities said the man was taken to a local hospital where he was declared dead.

MORE HEADLINES: