MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office seized 280 pounds of marijuana during a recent drug bust in Godfrey.

According to Capt. Brian Koberna, chief of investigations for the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a service call in the 200 block of Woodbury Manor on August 5. The nature of the call was not disclosed.

Upon their arrival, deputies found evidence that a large amount of marijuana was at the residence. Koberna said deputies obtained a search warrant for the home and discovered the large cache of marijuana, as well as other narcotic-related items.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Jordan Pratt at the home, Koberna said.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Pratt with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Pratt remains jailed on a $70,000 bond.

Koberna said no additional information will be provided because the investigation is still ongoing.