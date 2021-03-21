29-year-old man charged in shooting of Chicago police officer

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 29-year-old Chicago man who shot and injured a police officer in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon has been charged with five counts of attempted murder of a peace officer.

Tracey Thomas Jr., 29, was charged with five felony counts of attempted first-degree murder in connection with the incident, and is slated to appear Sunday in Central Bond Court.

The shooting lead to a standoff with police and SWAT, with nearby buildings being evacuated until Thomas eventually surrendered.

The officer injured was treated and later released from the hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the hand. She is the third police officer shot in the city in the last week.

Police said a suspect opened fire toward the police from an elevated first floor near the intersection of Maypole Avenue and Lacrosse Avenue.

SWAT officers arrived and surrounded the building until the suspect eventually surrendered later Saturday afternoon.

Police said officers recovered a weapon and ammunition following the suspect’s arrest.