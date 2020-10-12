29-year-old Rockford man critically injured after shooting near Coliseum Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are responding to the 7600 block of Coliseum Drive for a reported shooting.
Officials say a 29-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds and was brought to a local hospital. Police say that he was critically injured but is now stabilized.
We will have more information as it becomes available. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
