29-year-old Rockford man critically injured after shooting near Coliseum Drive

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford police are responding to the 7600 block of Coliseum Drive for a reported shooting.

SHOOTING VICTIM: 7600 Block of Coliseum Drive. Victim is listed in critical condition, but has been stabilized. This is an active investigation. No further information is available. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 13, 2020

Officials say a 29-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds and was brought to a local hospital. Police say that he was critically injured but is now stabilized.

SHOOTING VICTIM: 7600 Block of Coliseum Drive. 29 year old male shooting victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries. The victim’s injuries are unknown at this time. Investigation is ongoing. — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) October 12, 2020

We will have more information as it becomes available. Police say the investigation is ongoing.

