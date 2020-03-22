296 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, 3 additional deaths

(WTVO) — During Governor Pritzker’s press conference on Sunday, officials released the new COVID-19 numbers in Illinois.

There are now 296 new cases in Illinois and the death toll is now at nine. Three new deaths were reported on Sunday. The victims included a Cook County man in his 80’s, a Chicago man in his 80’s, and a McLean County woman in her 70’s.

Jo Daviess, Livingston, Rock Island, and Stephenson counties are now also reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,049 cases in 30 counties in Illinois.

The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Health experts say they not sure if pregnant mothers can pass on the virus to their unborn children. In these cases, which are a small number, the virus was not found in samples of amniotic fluid or breastmilk, however, more research is needed.

Governor Pritzker thanked communities and businesses across the state for doing what they can to pitch in.

The governor is encouraging healthy individuals to give their time and energy to those in need. People who are interested can visit the new website here.

Businesses who wish to donate personal protective equipment to first responders are encouraged to email ppe.donations@illinois.gov

