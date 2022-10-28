LA SALLE (WTVO) — Three people have been arrested after a shooting on I-39 led to a police chase across the border and into Wisconsin, during which the suspects reportedly opened fire on pursuing officers.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers located a vehicle described in the interstate shooting, around 8 p.m. in LaSalle County near Hope Township.

As officers began following the car, police said a passenger opened fire toward the squad car, hitting it. The officer was not injured, police said.

ISP sent up a helicopter for air coverage and located the vehicle heading north toward Monroe. ISP troopers on the ground pursued the vehicle across the state line, and radioed ahead to the Clinton Police Department, which deployed stop sticks.

When the vehicle finally ran out of gas, three people were taken into custody.

Heather Hyatt, 43, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, was charged with Manufacture/Delivery Fentanyl, Manufacture/Delivery Cocaine, Possession of Cocaine/Base, and Maintain Vehicle for Drug Trafficking.

Michael Winch, 41, of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, was charged with Probation Violation, Maintain Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, Possession with Intent to deliver Fentanyl, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of THC.

Michael Goodman, 38, of Madison, Wisconsin, was charged with Vehicle Operator Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, Reckless Driving, Failure to Stop at Stop Sign, Maintain Vehicle for Drug Trafficking, Manufacture/Delivery Fentanyl, and Manufacture/Deliver Cocaine.

All three were booked into the Rock County Jail.