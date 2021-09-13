3 children, 2 adults killed in Ohio house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Fire Department reports 5 people were killed and 4 people were injured in a fire that broke out early Monday morning.

Firefighters and officers responded to a house fire at 1118 Linden Ave. just before 1 a.m.

According to the fire department, emergency workers found relatives and neighbors trying to get family members out of the house when they arrived on the scene.

Akron Fire says 5 people were killed.

The Summit County Medical Examiner confirms 3 children and 2 adults are among the dead.

Their identities have not been released.

4 people were taken to Akron-area hospitals. There is no word on their conditions.

Neighbors tell FOX 8 everyone who lived in the home was related.

Fire investigators are trying to determine how the fire started.

Firefighters say flames were shooting from three sides of the home as crews arrived.