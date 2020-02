BOONE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were transported to the hospital after a car accident on I90 near Boone County.

Pictures of the scene shows two black sedans involved in an accident near the Belvidere and Genoa Rd exit . Both vehicles appear to have slid off the road, one was flipped on its side.

A post to the Boone County Fire Protection District #2 Facebook page says fire personnel responded to four separate incidents on the tollway Sunday.