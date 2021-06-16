3 teens arrested in Janesville for vehicle theft

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Three teens were arrested Tuesday after police found them driving a reportedly stolen vehicle.

Janesville Police said officers spotted the vehicle, which was reported stolen from Sun Prairie, around 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Linn Street.

The teens abandoned the vehicle and ran on foot, police said, adding that citizens notified police of their whereabouts.

After a search of a residential block in the area of Racine Street and Park Street, three teens were arrested after a short foot pursuit, police said. The suspects including a 16- and 17-year-old from Janesville and a 17-year-old from Madison. Police say the driver of the car was not found.

All three were charged with the crime of resisting a police officer and being a passenger in a stolen auto.