DOLTON, Ill. — A three-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his mother Saturday in south suburban Dolton, police confirms to WGN News.

The incident happened in the Food for Less parking lot at Greenwood and Sibley Boulevard.

According to police, the family was sitting in their car when the boy somehow got a hold of the gun and fired it, striking his mother.

The woman was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Authorities say the boy’s father is in custody after admitting he owned the gun used in the fatal shooting.

Charges are pending as police investigate.