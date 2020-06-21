3-year-old boy shot, killed during violent weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WGN) – A 3-year-old boy was shot in the back Saturday night in Austin and later died.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to the 600 block of North Central Avenue on the report of shots fired.

A 27-year-old man, later determined to be the child’s father, and the boy were traveling in a vehicle southbound on Central Avenue.

A suspect in a Blue Honda fired shots into the vehicle and struck the father and the son.

The father suffered a graze wound to the abdomen and self-transported to West Suburban Hospital where the boy was pronounced dead.

Police said the father is believed to be the intended target and no one is in custody.

On Sunday morning, the slain 3-year-old boy was identified as Mekay James.

“Were going to be asking for a lot of help from this community,” CPD’s Fred Waller said. “We’re going to ask Austin to step up.”

Mayor Lightfoot tweeted about the shooting and asked anyone who knows information to come forward.

Our city's collective heart breaks to hear the unfathomable news of a 3-year-old boy who was shot and killed tonight on Chicago's West Side. There are simply no words to describe such a heinous, unconscionable act of cowardice to shoot at a toddler. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020

I ask that anyone with information on this incident please come forward or submit a tip anonymously at https://t.co/Tt6O9g49ZD. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 21, 2020

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

