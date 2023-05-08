SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin (D) is pushing new legislation aimed at supporting children who witness violence.

The “Rise from Trauma” Act would expand community-based support for children, after a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 1 in 5 teens has witnessed violence in their community.

Those numbers are even higher in Chicago, with a survey from Lurie’s Children’s Hospital finding nearly 30% of Chicago children have heard gunshots at their homes.

“Shootings have a ripple effect far beyond the victim. The emotional scars of loved ones, those who witness it, and those who have seen empty desks in classrooms are very real,” Durbin said. “You’ve heard the phrase, ‘Hurt people, hurt people.’ Witnessing a shooting can fuel a cycle of violence.”

The “Rise from Trauma” Act was first introduced two years ago and was reintroduced in the Senate last week.

Specifically, the bill allows federal agencies to use specified discretionary funds to implement pilot projects to improve outcomes for children experiencing trauma.