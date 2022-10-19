SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A mortgage relief fund offering up to $30,000 is reopening next month.

The fund, developed by Illinois Housing Development Authority, is designed to help struggling homeowners who have fallen behind on monthly mortgage payments as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was previously opened in April and applications were considered through May 31.

To qualify, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as lost income or increased expenses, on or after Jan. 21, 2020. They must also currently own and occupy their Illinois home as their primary residence, be at least 30 days behind on their mortgage or other homeowner expenses and have a household income at or below 150% of the Area Median Income.

Homeowners who received assistance in the previous round can apply for additional assistance this round. However, the maximum assistance that can be provided in total to applicants across both rounds is $30,000, the state said.

Homeowners in need of assistance can find more information on program eligibility and begin an application at www.illinoishousinghelp.org.