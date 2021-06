BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A Boone County Sheriff’s Lieutenant announces he’ll run for the soon-to-be-vacant office.

Lieutenant Scott Yunk is a 33-year veteran of the department. The lieutenant graduated from Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

He started his career as a patrolman. Yunk will run for the Republican nomination for sheriff. This comes after Sheriff Dave Ernest shares he will not seek re-election after four decades of service.