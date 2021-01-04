36-year-old man dies after being hit by SUV while walking on 11th Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 36-year-old man died from his injuries after being struck by an SUV on 11th Street last Wednesday.

Police say officers were called to the 2800 block of 11th Street at 6:25 p.m. The victim was walking in the roadway when he was hit by the SUV, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene while the victim was taken to the hospital, where he died a short time later, police said.

