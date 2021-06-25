38-year-old Janesville man shot in ‘disturbance between family members’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 65-year-old man has been arrested after police say he shot a 38-year-old family member on Thursday afternoon.

Janesville Police say Henry Tyler was arrested in the 500 block of Milton Avenue around 4:25 p.m. yesterday.

Police say there was a “domestic related incident that quickly escalated from a verbal disturbance between family members.” Officials did not elaborate on the relationship between the suspect and the victim, who was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Mercy Hospital.

Police say all parties involved in the shooting are cooperating with law enforcement.

Tyler was charged with Reckless Injury/Domestic Violence and was taken to the Rock County Jail.

