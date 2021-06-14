3rd suspect in Beloit murder arrested

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Three teens have been arrested for a murder on Porter Avenue last week.

According to Beloit Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Porter Avenue around 11:27 a.m. and found 25-year-old Dre Vian Allen suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Elontae Phiffer, 18, and Damon Allen, 19, turned themselves in at the Rock County Jail on Friday morning. Each is charged with being party to the crime of first degree murder.

Journee Weathers, Jr., 19, turned himself in to police on Monday, June 14th for the charge of first degree murder.

“I am pleased the suspects in this case turned themselves in and appreciate all of the efforts to facilitate this safe resolution,” said Chief Andre Sayles. “Thank you to all of the members of the public who have provided information and tips to our investigators. Your assistance is very much appreciated. The collaboration with the community has allowed us to reduce crime, fear and disorder in the City of Beloit.”