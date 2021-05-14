4 charged with robbing elderly Belvidere resident

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people from Rockford, and one from Moline, are charged with robbery to an elderly Belvidere resident.

According to Belvidere Police, officers received a report of the robbery on May 1st, in the 600 block of Ivory Court.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects based on video surveillance and evidence collected at the scene.

Raymond Cheatham, Jr. 49, of Rockford, Cristeen Legault, 39, of Rockford, James Singleton, 49, of Rockford, and Cheyenne Wasson, 24, of Moline, were each charged with Robbery to a Victim over the Age of 60.

Police say all four were being held in the Winnebago County Corrections Center on unrelated charges.